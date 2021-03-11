B. Riley Raises Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) Price Target to $8.00

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at B. Riley from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.62% from the stock’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CLNY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Colony Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Cowen assumed coverage on Colony Capital in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.25 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on Colony Capital in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.
CLNY stock opened at $6.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.86. Colony Capital has a 12-month low of $1.33 and a 12-month high of $6.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.16.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLNY. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Colony Capital by 71.7% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 11,624 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Colony Capital by 10.5% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 449,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 42,800 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Colony Capital during the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC bought a new position in Colony Capital during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its stake in Colony Capital by 49.6% during the third quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 37,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. 75.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Colony Capital Company Profile
Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment firm with a heritage of identifying and capitalizing on key secular trends in real estate. The Company manages an approximately $47 billion portfolio of real assets on behalf of its shareholders and limited partners, including over $23 billion in digital real estate investments through Digital Colony, its digital infrastructure platform.
Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?
Receive News & Ratings for Colony Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colony Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.