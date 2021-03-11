B. Riley Raises Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) Price Target to $8.00

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at B. Riley from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.62% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CLNY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Colony Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Cowen assumed coverage on Colony Capital in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.25 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on Colony Capital in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.

CLNY stock opened at $6.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.86. Colony Capital has a 12-month low of $1.33 and a 12-month high of $6.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.16.

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.14. Colony Capital had a negative return on equity of 58.61% and a negative net margin of 146.26%. On average, research analysts forecast that Colony Capital will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLNY. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Colony Capital by 71.7% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 11,624 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Colony Capital by 10.5% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 449,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 42,800 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Colony Capital during the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC bought a new position in Colony Capital during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its stake in Colony Capital by 49.6% during the third quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 37,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. 75.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment firm with a heritage of identifying and capitalizing on key secular trends in real estate. The Company manages an approximately $47 billion portfolio of real assets on behalf of its shareholders and limited partners, including over $23 billion in digital real estate investments through Digital Colony, its digital infrastructure platform.

