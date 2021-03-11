B. Riley Raises Express (NYSE:EXPR) Price Target to $3.50

Express (NYSE:EXPR) had its price objective raised by B. Riley from $1.50 to $3.50 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential downside of 17.65% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

Get Express alerts:

NYSE EXPR opened at $4.25 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.49. Express has a one year low of $0.57 and a one year high of $13.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.19. Express had a negative return on equity of 119.08% and a negative net margin of 35.66%. Equities analysts expect that Express will post -4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXPR. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Express in the third quarter valued at approximately $740,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Express by 47.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,697,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,160 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Express in the third quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Express by 281.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 354,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 261,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Express by 20.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,019,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 175,837 shares during the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Express Company Profile

Express, Inc operates as an apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men for various occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America. As of October 31, 2020, it operated 592 stores comprising 378 retail stores and 214 factory outlet stores in the United States and Puerto Rico, as well as an online store.

Further Reading: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.