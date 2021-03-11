B. Riley Weighs in on Landsea Homes Co.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:LSEA)

Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Landsea Homes in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 8th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel expects that the company will earn $0.41 per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Landsea Homes alerts:

Separately, Barclays started coverage on Landsea Homes in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSEA opened at $8.83 on Thursday. Landsea Homes has a fifty-two week low of $8.05 and a fifty-two week high of $11.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.11.

About Landsea Homes

Landsea Homes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and building of lots, homes, and condominiums in California, Arizona, New York, and New Jersey. It operates in three segments: Arizona, California, and Metro New York. The company designs, constructions, markets, and sells suburban and urban single-family detached and attached homes.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Landsea Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landsea Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.