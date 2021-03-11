Baader Bank Analysts Give GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) a €36.00 Price Target

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) has been given a €36.00 ($42.35) target price by Baader Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.50% from the company’s previous close.

G1A has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €39.00 ($45.88) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Nord/LB set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €29.00 ($34.12) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €30.34 ($35.70).

Get GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of ETR G1A opened at €32.00 ($37.65) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €30.00 and a 200 day moving average of €29.70. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion and a PE ratio of 59.70. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €13.16 ($15.48) and a one year high of €33.70 ($39.65).

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

Featured Article: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.