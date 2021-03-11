Baader Bank Analysts Give Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) a €20.00 Price Target

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) has been given a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective by Baader Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 41.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €29.60 ($34.82) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €25.50 ($30.00) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €28.17 ($33.15).

Shares of BOSS opened at €33.98 ($39.98) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.42, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.31. Hugo Boss has a fifty-two week low of €19.11 ($22.48) and a fifty-two week high of €36.96 ($43.48). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €29.81 and a 200-day moving average price of €25.70.

Hugo Boss Company Profile

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

Analyst Recommendations for Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS)

