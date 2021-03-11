Baader Bank Analysts Give Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) a €20.00 Price Target

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) has been given a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective by Baader Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 41.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €29.60 ($34.82) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €25.50 ($30.00) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €28.17 ($33.15).

Get Hugo Boss alerts:

Shares of BOSS opened at €33.98 ($39.98) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.42, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.31. Hugo Boss has a fifty-two week low of €19.11 ($22.48) and a fifty-two week high of €36.96 ($43.48). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €29.81 and a 200-day moving average price of €25.70.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

See Also: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.