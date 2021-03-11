Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 415.67 ($5.43).

BAB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Babcock International Group from GBX 335 ($4.38) to GBX 270 ($3.53) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 18th.

Shares of LON:BAB opened at GBX 251.29 ($3.28) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £1.27 billion and a PE ratio of -4.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 238.79 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 261.54. Babcock International Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 196.70 ($2.57) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 452.20 ($5.91). The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.36.

In other news, insider Ruth Cairnie bought 25,240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 198 ($2.59) per share, with a total value of £49,975.20 ($65,292.92).

Babcock International Group Company Profile

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Marine segment offers life support services for naval ships, and infrastructure. Its Nuclear segment provides submarines and complex engineering services in support of various decommissioning programs and projects, training and operation support, new build program management, and design and installation.

