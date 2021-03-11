Badger DAO (BADGER) Achieves Market Cap of $341.62 Million

Badger DAO (CURRENCY:BADGER) traded down 7.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 11th. During the last seven days, Badger DAO has traded down 8.2% against the dollar. One Badger DAO token can now be purchased for approximately $45.41 or 0.00078657 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Badger DAO has a total market capitalization of $341.62 million and $48.02 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Badger DAO alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $292.11 or 0.00505994 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.34 or 0.00064680 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000788 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.41 or 0.00054401 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.90 or 0.00072572 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $339.18 or 0.00587525 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000591 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.05 or 0.00072833 BTC.

About Badger DAO

Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,523,251 tokens. Badger DAO’s official message board is badgerdao.medium.com . The official website for Badger DAO is app.badger.finance

Buying and Selling Badger DAO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Badger DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Badger DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Badger DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Badger DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Badger DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.