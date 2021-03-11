BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on BAESY. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BAE Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. BAE Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Shares of BAE Systems stock traded up $0.69 on Wednesday, reaching $28.01. 261,276 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,404. BAE Systems has a 1-year low of $19.89 and a 1-year high of $29.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.17.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAESY. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of BAE Systems by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 408,861 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,043,000 after acquiring an additional 28,678 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in BAE Systems by 157.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 296,432 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,306,000 after purchasing an additional 181,250 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in BAE Systems by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,738 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lifted its position in BAE Systems by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 59,850 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC lifted its position in BAE Systems by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BAE Systems

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

