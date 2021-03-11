BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 606 ($7.92).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 685 ($8.95) to GBX 660 ($8.62) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 625 ($8.17) to GBX 630 ($8.23) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 644 ($8.41) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

In other news, insider Stephen Pearce acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 480 ($6.27) per share, for a total transaction of £48,000 ($62,712.31). Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 10,090 shares of company stock valued at $4,844,974.

LON:BA opened at GBX 500.40 ($6.54) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 479.93 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 494.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.75. The company has a market cap of £16.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.36. BAE Systems has a twelve month low of GBX 395.90 ($5.17) and a twelve month high of GBX 587.33 ($7.67).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 14.30 ($0.19) per share. This is a boost from BAE Systems’s previous dividend of $9.40. This represents a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. BAE Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.26%.

About BAE Systems

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

