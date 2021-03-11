Balancer Price Tops $45.25 on Major Exchanges (BAL)

Balancer (CURRENCY:BAL) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 11th. In the last week, Balancer has traded up 29.5% against the US dollar. Balancer has a market cap of $314.21 million and approximately $102.97 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Balancer token can now be bought for approximately $45.25 or 0.00079492 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $282.69 or 0.00496606 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.25 or 0.00065430 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000809 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.50 or 0.00053580 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.45 or 0.00072825 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $328.37 or 0.00576864 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000580 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.15 or 0.00074041 BTC.

Balancer Profile

Balancer’s total supply is 35,725,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,943,831 tokens. The official website for Balancer is balancer.finance . The official message board for Balancer is balancer.finance/blog-feed

Buying and Selling Balancer

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Balancer directly using U.S. dollars.

