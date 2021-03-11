Balancer Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $125.81 Million (BAL)

Balancer (CURRENCY:BAL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 10th. Over the last week, Balancer has traded 19.6% higher against the dollar. Balancer has a market capitalization of $307.29 million and approximately $125.81 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Balancer token can currently be purchased for $44.25 or 0.00079672 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $280.94 or 0.00505793 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.77 or 0.00066207 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000822 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.13 or 0.00052446 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.11 or 0.00072219 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000582 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $290.29 or 0.00522627 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.59 or 0.00076675 BTC.

Balancer Profile

Balancer’s total supply is 35,725,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,943,831 tokens. The official website for Balancer is balancer.finance . Balancer’s official message board is balancer.finance/blog-feed

Buying and Selling Balancer

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Balancer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Balancer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Balancer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

