Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) Sets New 1-Year High at $132.75

Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $132.75 and last traded at $131.48, with a volume of 460 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $131.25.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Balchem from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Balchem from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Balchem from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st.

The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $117.49 and a 200-day moving average of $108.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.47 and a beta of 0.54.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. Balchem had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $180.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Balchem Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Balchem by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in Balchem by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 18,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Balchem by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Balchem by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,755,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Balchem by 444.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Balchem Company Profile (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition & Health, Animal Nutrition & Health, and Specialty Products.

