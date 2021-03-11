Balfour Beatty plc (OTCMKTS:BAFYY) Short Interest Down 80.0% in February

Balfour Beatty plc (OTCMKTS:BAFYY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the February 11th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Balfour Beatty stock opened at $7.95 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.14. Balfour Beatty has a 12-month low of $3.99 and a 12-month high of $8.26.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BAFYY shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Balfour Beatty in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Balfour Beatty in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments segments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical, refurbishment, fit-out, and rail engineering services.

