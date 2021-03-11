Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Holdings Lessened by Chilton Investment Co. LLC

Chilton Investment Co. LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,210,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 69,704 shares during the quarter. Ball comprises about 8.5% of Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Chilton Investment Co. LLC owned approximately 0.98% of Ball worth $299,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLL. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ball during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Ball by 358.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ball in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Ball in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Ball by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BLL shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Ball from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.47.

Shares of Ball stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $84.98. 9,683 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,778,323. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Ball Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.26 and a fifty-two week high of $102.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.13.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Ball’s payout ratio is currently 23.72%.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

