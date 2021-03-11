Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,429,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,192,573 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.66% of Ball worth $505,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BLL. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ball during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Ball during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ball by 358.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ball in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ball in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 82.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ball alerts:

Ball stock traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $84.07. 26,296 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,778,323. The firm has a market cap of $27.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.98, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.15 and a 200 day moving average of $89.13. Ball Co. has a 12 month low of $51.26 and a 12 month high of $102.76.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. Ball had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is 23.72%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BLL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Ball from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.47.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.