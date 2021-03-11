Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) Short Interest Update

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, an increase of 293.3% from the February 11th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.8 days.

Shares of BNMDF opened at $9.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.15. Banca Mediolanum has a twelve month low of $4.20 and a twelve month high of $9.29.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Banca Mediolanum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. provides various banking products and services in Italy. The company offers current accounts and mortgages and loans. It also provides debit, credit, and prepaid cards; savings and investment products, such as equities and bonds, as well as trading services; and insurance and pension products and services.

