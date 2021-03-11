Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena (OTCMKTS:BMDPF) Downgraded to Sell at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena (OTCMKTS:BMDPF) was downgraded by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on BMDPF. Barclays began coverage on shares of Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena in a report on Monday, February 1st.

OTCMKTS BMDPF remained flat at $$1.59 during trading hours on Wednesday. 300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433. Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena has a 12-month low of $1.12 and a 12-month high of $2.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.51.

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. provides retail and commercial banking services in Italy. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Wealth Management, and Banca Widiba SpA segments. The company offers funding and lending services, insurance products, financial advisory, and financial and non-financial services to private banking customers; electronic payment services; wealth management and financial planning services; consultancy on non-financial services, such as tax planning, real estate, art, and legal advisory; fiduciary and trust services; and digital banking services.

