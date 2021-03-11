Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BBVA) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE: BBVA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/10/2021 – Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

3/4/2021 – Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating.

3/3/2021 – Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/26/2021 – Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/25/2021 – Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/17/2021 – Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Banco Bilbao Vizcaya is engaged in a wide variety of banking, financial and related activities in Spain. “

2/1/2021 – Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

1/29/2021 – Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Banco Bilbao Vizcaya is engaged in a wide variety of banking, financial and related activities in Spain. “

1/28/2021 – Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $5.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Banco Bilbao Vizcaya is engaged in a wide variety of banking, financial and related activities in Spain. “

1/25/2021 – Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

1/22/2021 – Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/19/2021 – Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

1/15/2021 – Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Shares of BBVA stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.61. 226,315 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,908,793. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 1-year low of $2.49 and a 1-year high of $5.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.41 billion, a PE ratio of -70.13 and a beta of 1.45.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.28 billion for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 6.45%. Research analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

