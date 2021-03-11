Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Barclays

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on BBVA. Banco Sabadell upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

BBVA stock opened at $5.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.47 billion, a PE ratio of -70.25 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.23 and its 200 day moving average is $4.10. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a one year low of $2.49 and a one year high of $5.86.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.28 billion for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 6.45%. Research analysts predict that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBVA. Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 17.7% in the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 93,672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 14,083 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 45.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 148,554 shares of the bank’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 46,731 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 15.6% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 74,954 shares of the bank’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 10,124 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 11.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 757,923 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,077,000 after buying an additional 76,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 2.6% in the third quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 298,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 7,692 shares in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

