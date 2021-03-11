Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Barclays

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Barclays in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BBVA. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.25.

Shares of NYSE BBVA opened at $5.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.10. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 1-year low of $2.49 and a 1-year high of $5.86. The firm has a market cap of $37.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.25 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a positive return on equity of 6.45% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The business had revenue of $6.28 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBVA. Pitcairn Co. raised its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 17.7% in the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 93,672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 14,083 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 45.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 148,554 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 46,731 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 15.6% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 74,954 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 10,124 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 11.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 757,923 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 76,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 2.6% during the third quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 298,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 7,692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

