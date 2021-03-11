Banco Bradesco S.A. Declares — Dividend of $0.00 (NYSE:BBDO)

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) declared a — dividend on Thursday, March 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a dividend of 0.0023 per share by the bank on Monday, May 10th. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st.

Banco Bradesco has decreased its dividend by 64.8% over the last three years.

Shares of BBDO traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.06. 13,782 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,863. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.95. Banco Bradesco has a fifty-two week low of $2.58 and a fifty-two week high of $4.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 14.39%.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company offers checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits.

