Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) Position Increased by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) by 273.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 331,585 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 242,898 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $1,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BBD. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,237 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. WealthStone Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 18,398 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Banco Bradesco stock opened at $4.37 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $38.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.05. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 1-year low of $2.68 and a 1-year high of $5.46.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.003 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.63%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banco Bradesco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.58.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company offers checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits.

