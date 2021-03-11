Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) Short Interest Up 480.2% in February

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 172,900 shares, an increase of 480.2% from the February 11th total of 29,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBDO. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 75.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,703 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 8,065 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the third quarter valued at about $155,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 268.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 41,813 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 93,002 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 23,497 shares during the period.

BBDO stock opened at $3.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.95. Banco Bradesco has a one year low of $2.58 and a one year high of $4.90. The stock has a market cap of $34.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.31.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a $0.0035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company offers checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits.

