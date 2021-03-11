BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the bank on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

BancorpSouth Bank has raised its dividend payment by 40.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. BancorpSouth Bank has a payout ratio of 31.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect BancorpSouth Bank to earn $2.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.2%.

Get BancorpSouth Bank alerts:

NYSE:BXS opened at $33.84 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 1.32. BancorpSouth Bank has a 12-month low of $17.21 and a 12-month high of $34.38.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. BancorpSouth Bank had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 19.81%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BancorpSouth Bank will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

BXS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered BancorpSouth Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of BancorpSouth Bank in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.57.

BancorpSouth Bank Company Profile

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. The company operates through Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other segments. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits.

Further Reading: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for BancorpSouth Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancorpSouth Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.