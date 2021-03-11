Bank of America Downgrades Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) to Neutral

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on EGO. TheStreet lowered Eldorado Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. CSFB set a $13.00 price target on Eldorado Gold and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. CIBC boosted their price target on Eldorado Gold from $16.75 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Eldorado Gold from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.95.

Shares of EGO opened at $11.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Eldorado Gold has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $14.49.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 18.40%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eldorado Gold will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Eldorado Gold by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,716,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $261,637,000 after buying an additional 566,999 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Eldorado Gold by 151.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,970,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $158,846,000 after purchasing an additional 7,207,932 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Eldorado Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $28,649,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Eldorado Gold by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,999,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,099,000 after purchasing an additional 370,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Eldorado Gold by 84.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,250,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,157,000 after purchasing an additional 571,958 shares during the last quarter. 50.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

