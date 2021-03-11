Bank of America Lowers ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) to Neutral

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) was downgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

ACAD has been the subject of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up previously from $61.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $68.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.65.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of ACAD opened at $25.02 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.55 and a beta of 1.44. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $23.35 and a 52 week high of $58.72.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.05. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 63.92% and a negative return on equity of 40.35%. Equities research analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Austin D. Kim sold 2,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total transaction of $106,635.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,018 shares in the company, valued at $608,230.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $38,507.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 20,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,152,294.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,560 shares of company stock worth $3,427,583. 27.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACAD. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $104,247,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $58,407,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,975,000. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,059,000. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $28,205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

Read More: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.