Bank of America Lowers OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) to Neutral

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) was downgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $34.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.82% from the stock’s previous close.

OGE has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered OGE Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho lowered OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lowered OGE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OGE Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. OGE Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.78.

Shares of OGE Energy stock opened at $32.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. OGE Energy has a twelve month low of $23.00 and a twelve month high of $35.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.59. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of -33.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.67.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. OGE Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 9.15%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that OGE Energy will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in OGE Energy by 0.7% in the second quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 7,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in OGE Energy by 0.3% in the second quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 18,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in OGE Energy by 0.8% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Torch Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in OGE Energy by 0.9% in the second quarter. Torch Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in OGE Energy by 0.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.56% of the company’s stock.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south-central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

