Bank of Ireland Group (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) Raised to Buy at AlphaValue

Bank of Ireland Group (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) was upgraded by equities researchers at AlphaValue from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

BKRIY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Bank of Ireland Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Bank of Ireland Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

BKRIY opened at $4.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.15. Bank of Ireland Group has a 52 week low of $1.38 and a 52 week high of $4.50.

Bank of Ireland Group plc provides various banking and financial products and services in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Retail Ireland, Wealth and Insurance, Retail UK, and Corporate and Treasury segments. Its products and services include current and savings accounts, and business deposits and accounts; personal, car, home improvement, graduate, and student loans, as well as overdrafts; business and farming loans, BREXIT loans, small medium enterprise loans, asset finance, commercial finance, hire purchase, and leasing services; and property, trade, and project finance.

