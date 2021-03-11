Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) (TSE:BMO) Given New C$125.99 Price Target at Fundamental Research

Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its price target upped by research analysts at Fundamental Research from C$108.66 to C$125.99 in a report released on Tuesday, March 2nd. The brokerage presently has a “top pick” rating on the bank’s stock. Fundamental Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.27% from the company’s previous close.

The analysts wrote, “Fundamental Research Corp has issued a report entitled “Canadian Banks (TSX: RY / TD / BNS / BMO / CM) Q1-2021 Beat Forecasts / TD and BMO Have the Highest Expected Return” and dated March 2, 2021. The full report is now at www.researchfrc.com.

Get Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) alerts:

BMO and TD are FRC Top Picks



“

BMO has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$110.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$111.00 to C$126.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. CSFB increased their price objective on Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$108.00 to C$113.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$106.50 to C$112.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$120.00 to C$122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$111.96.

TSE:BMO traded down C$0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$108.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,273,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,933,596. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$100.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$90.86. The stock has a market capitalization of C$70.09 billion and a PE ratio of 13.19. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of C$55.76 and a 12 month high of C$109.58.

Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.