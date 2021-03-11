Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $102.30.

BMO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from $106.50 to $112.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Davis Rea LTD. boosted its position in Bank of Montreal by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 17,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bank of Montreal by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,961 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its position in Bank of Montreal by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 13,224 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in Bank of Montreal by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 4,227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. 39.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of Montreal stock opened at $87.33 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.47. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of $38.31 and a twelve month high of $87.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $56.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.29.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The bank reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $1.40. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.8402 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 58.12%.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

Featured Article: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.