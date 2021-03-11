Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $87.88

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $87.88 and last traded at $87.72, with a volume of 13641 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $87.33.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BMO shares. National Bank Financial raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.39.

The company has a market cap of $56.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.47.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The bank reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $1.40. The company had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 14.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.8402 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.12%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMO. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 3.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 93,151 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,443,000 after buying an additional 2,919 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 4.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,574 shares of the bank’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 5.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 879,471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,370,000 after buying an additional 47,996 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 16.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 150,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,777,000 after buying an additional 21,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 13.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

