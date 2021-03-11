Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 28,160 Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 353,013 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,160 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.24% of Murphy USA worth $46,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Murphy USA in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,065,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Murphy USA by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 6,976 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Murphy USA by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 108,478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,197,000 after purchasing an additional 21,533 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 2,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 83,945 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,986,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

NYSE:MUSA opened at $125.27 on Wednesday. Murphy USA Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.75 and a 52 week high of $144.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $125.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.10.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.01). Murphy USA had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 45.51%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. Murphy USA’s revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Murphy USA Inc. will post 13.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.12%.

MUSA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Murphy USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Murphy USA in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA Inc engages in the marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of December 15, 2020, it operated 1,500 gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

Read More: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.