Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 31,385 Shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 775,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,385 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.14% of PTC Therapeutics worth $47,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PTCT. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 6.4% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 48,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,918 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 118.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 7,925 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 4.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 0.7% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 86,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,037,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $1,720,000.

PTCT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $67.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.91.

In related news, CFO Emily Luisa Hill sold 541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.96, for a total value of $30,815.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,327,509.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.96, for a total transaction of $44,314.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,755,383.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 330,450 shares of company stock worth $20,647,326 in the last ninety days. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PTCT opened at $59.16 on Wednesday. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.79 and a twelve month high of $70.82. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.70.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.18). PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 123.19% and a negative return on equity of 76.10%. Analysts predict that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

