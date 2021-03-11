Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 39,841 Shares of Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,195,919 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,841 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.17% of Cimarex Energy worth $44,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Cimarex Energy by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,241 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Sippican Capital Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 31,767 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 29,199 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $921,450.00. Also, CFO G Mark Burford sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total transaction of $335,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 174,528 shares in the company, valued at $11,716,064.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,451 shares of company stock worth $2,379,867. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XEC stock opened at $64.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.14, a PEG ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40. Cimarex Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $12.15 and a 52 week high of $69.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.82.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $434.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.94 million. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 104.14% and a positive return on equity of 7.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. This is a boost from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Cimarex Energy’s payout ratio is presently 19.73%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on XEC. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

