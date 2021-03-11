Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,173,742 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 41,194 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.12% of TC Energy worth $47,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRP. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 225.0% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 51.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

Get TC Energy alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of TC Energy from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of TC Energy from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.53.

Shares of NYSE TRP opened at $45.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $44.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71. TC Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $32.37 and a 12 month high of $49.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.59.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The pipeline company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.37. TC Energy had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 13.26%. On average, analysts anticipate that TC Energy Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.6852 dividend. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.05%. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 81.41%.

TC Energy Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 92,600 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.