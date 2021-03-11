Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Position in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 850,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,209 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.67% of Nu Skin Enterprises worth $46,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 75,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, General Counsel D Matthew Dorny sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $341,124.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 50,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,782,526.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Steven Lund purchased 20,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,842.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,725 shares of company stock worth $3,017,852 over the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NUS stock opened at $51.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.46 and a 200 day moving average of $52.82. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.31 and a 1 year high of $63.85.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.21. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 6.54%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.03%.

NUS has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nu Skin Enterprises has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.00.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care and ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products comprising botanical ingredients derived from renewable sources, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

Featured Article: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.