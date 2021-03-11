Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stake in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 740,438 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,560 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.11% of LivePerson worth $46,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of LivePerson by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,731 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 2.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 3.1% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 2.0% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the third quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LivePerson stock opened at $56.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.26. LivePerson, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.08 and a 52 week high of $72.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Several analysts recently commented on LPSN shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on LivePerson from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on LivePerson from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on LivePerson from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. LivePerson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.31.

In other news, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 153,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.13, for a total value of $8,611,240.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daryl Carlough sold 2,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $184,612.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 258,012 shares of company stock worth $15,295,913 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

