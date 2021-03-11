Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 758,041 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,383 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 2.32% of Gentherm worth $49,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Gentherm by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,953,562 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $323,072,000 after purchasing an additional 125,272 shares in the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. increased its position in Gentherm by 3.7% during the third quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 997,426 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,795,000 after acquiring an additional 36,000 shares during the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD increased its position in Gentherm by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 390,557 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,472,000 after acquiring an additional 9,136 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in Gentherm by 9.7% during the third quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 245,446 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,039,000 after acquiring an additional 21,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Gentherm by 3.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 234,913 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,608,000 after acquiring an additional 7,681 shares during the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gentherm alerts:

NASDAQ THRM opened at $76.47 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 70.16 and a beta of 1.50. Gentherm Incorporated has a 12 month low of $27.24 and a 12 month high of $79.45.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $288.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.44 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gentherm Incorporated will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Gentherm news, SVP Paul Cameron Giberson sold 43,182 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total transaction of $3,138,035.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,978,440.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Wayne S. Kauffman III sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.73, for a total transaction of $509,110.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,133 shares in the company, valued at $1,027,893.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Gentherm from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research cut shares of Gentherm from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Gentherm from $53.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Gentherm currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.70.

Gentherm Profile

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates through two segments, Automotive and Industrial. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort system solutions, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort system solutions, including steering wheel heaters, neck conditioners, and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.