Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,787,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100,258 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.14% of Manulife Financial worth $49,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter worth $381,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 1,703,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,288,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter worth $196,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 314,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,597,000 after purchasing an additional 4,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,184,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,905,000 after purchasing an additional 571,009 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MFC opened at $21.21 on Wednesday. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $8.62 and a 12 month high of $21.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.79. The firm has a market cap of $41.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.40.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 7.44%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.2205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is presently 37.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MFC shares. CIBC cut Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded Manulife Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. National Alliance Securities reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Manulife Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Manulife Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.83.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

