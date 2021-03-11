Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Position in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,258,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 38,349 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.36% of BankUnited worth $43,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKU. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in BankUnited during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in BankUnited during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BankUnited by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in BankUnited during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in BankUnited by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKU stock opened at $45.49 on Wednesday. BankUnited, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.47 and a 52-week high of $46.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.88.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $228.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.10 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 15.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BankUnited, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

BKU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on BankUnited from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of BankUnited in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on BankUnited from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Hovde Group upgraded BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group cut BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.85.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

