Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Stock Holdings in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,330,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,292 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.38% of New Jersey Resources worth $47,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NJR. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 89.6% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. 71.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NJR. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on shares of New Jersey Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of New Jersey Resources from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet raised shares of New Jersey Resources from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. New Jersey Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.60.

In other New Jersey Resources news, CFO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 3,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total value of $141,426.21. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NJR stock opened at $40.24 on Wednesday. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $21.14 and a 12 month high of $41.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.34.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $454.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.28 million. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.333 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is currently 64.56%.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 558,000 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

