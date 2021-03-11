Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $44.75 Million Stock Holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 387,707 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,674 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.25% of GW Pharmaceuticals worth $44,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 317.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in GW Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 81.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GWPH opened at $215.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 5.13. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of -125.15 and a beta of 2.15. GW Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52-week low of $67.98 and a 52-week high of $217.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.37.

A number of research firms recently commented on GWPH. Citigroup downgraded GW Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded GW Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. HC Wainwright downgraded GW Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded GW Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.38.

In related news, insider Volker Knappertz sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.67, for a total transaction of $70,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,940 shares in the company, valued at $209,359.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Adam D. George sold 79,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $936,757.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,948.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 776,304 shares of company stock valued at $8,632,077. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GW Pharmaceuticals Profile

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics from its proprietary cannabinoid product platform. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, Dravet syndrome, and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, as well as in phase III clinical trials for the treatment of tuberous sclerosis complex.

