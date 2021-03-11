Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $45.85 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 348,016 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,331 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.37% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $45,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWN. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWN opened at $161.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.60. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $69.27 and a 12 month high of $162.90.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

See Also: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.