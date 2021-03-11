Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $46.51 Million Position in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,960,085 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,940 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.84% of Virgin Galactic worth $46,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPCE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,465,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,028 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,695,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,834,000 after purchasing an additional 917,160 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,112,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,848,000 after purchasing an additional 669,566 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 973.8% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 658,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,663,000 after purchasing an additional 597,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 123.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 584,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,866,000 after purchasing an additional 322,729 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SPCE opened at $30.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.05 and a beta of 0.80. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.06 and a 1-year high of $62.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.73.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31). Sell-side analysts expect that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPCE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley cut Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Alembic Global Advisors cut Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 26th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Virgin Galactic from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Virgin Galactic from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.22.

In other news, Director James Ryans sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total value of $792,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 103,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,731,434.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jonathan Joseph Campagna sold 7,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total value of $280,911.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 233,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,377,766.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,194,132 shares of company stock valued at $165,632,040 over the last three months. Company insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

