Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $47.63 Million Stock Holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,294,386 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 177,410 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.05% of GlaxoSmithKline worth $47,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GSK. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,443,061 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $273,905,000 after buying an additional 957,185 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 56.3% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,056,044 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,749,000 after buying an additional 380,571 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the fourth quarter valued at $13,663,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 2.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,226,217 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $610,755,000 after buying an additional 348,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 21.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,374,154 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,723,000 after purchasing an additional 239,979 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at $35.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1 year low of $31.43 and a 1 year high of $43.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.90 and a 200-day moving average of $37.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 18.50%. GlaxoSmithKline’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.628 per share. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is presently 78.23%.

A number of analysts recently commented on GSK shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. GlaxoSmithKline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

