Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $48.69 Million Stock Position in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,266,865 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 86,252 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.08% of ACI Worldwide worth $48,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACIW. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in ACI Worldwide during the first quarter valued at $49,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in ACI Worldwide by 6.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide in the third quarter worth about $2,090,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 72.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 248,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,494,000 after buying an additional 104,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide in the third quarter worth about $263,000. 99.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ACI Worldwide alerts:

NASDAQ ACIW opened at $39.56 on Wednesday. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.03 and a twelve month high of $43.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 77.57 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.35.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $387.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on ACI Worldwide from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on ACI Worldwide from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens raised ACI Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on ACI Worldwide from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.40.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks and financial intermediaries to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, such as credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.