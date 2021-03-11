Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $49.25 Million Stock Position in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 621,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,919 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.03% of Ashland Global worth $49,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 194.3% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in shares of Ashland Global in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ashland Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 6,944.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ashland Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $253,000. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ASH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Ashland Global from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.50.

ASH stock opened at $86.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.34. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.88 and a 1 year high of $89.62.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $552.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.18 million. Ashland Global had a positive return on equity of 5.40% and a negative net margin of 21.84%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.29%.

In other Ashland Global news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 4,074 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $325,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 10.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

