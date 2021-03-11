Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stock Holdings in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) by 141.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 889,156 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 521,579 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.98% of SailPoint Technologies worth $47,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 9,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 26,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 575.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 10,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter.

Get SailPoint Technologies alerts:

NYSE:SAIL opened at $52.99 on Wednesday. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.61 and a 12-month high of $64.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,293.71 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.82.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.15. SailPoint Technologies had a positive return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The business had revenue of $103.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.69 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SailPoint Technologies news, insider Matt Mills sold 8,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total transaction of $492,666.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 138,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,326,202.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Eric Domagalski sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.35, for a total value of $87,793.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,449,322. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,681 shares of company stock valued at $6,289,598 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

SAIL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC upgraded SailPoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded SailPoint Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. SailPoint Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.36.

SailPoint Technologies Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for SailPoint Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SailPoint Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.