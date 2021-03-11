Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stock Position in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 787,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 72,588 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.51% of ALLETE worth $48,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in ALLETE by 284.2% in the 4th quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 36,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in ALLETE by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 43,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 8,112 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in ALLETE by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 6,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in ALLETE by 5,876.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 380,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,671,000 after purchasing an additional 373,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in ALLETE by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 412,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,545,000 after purchasing an additional 200,648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

ALE stock opened at $65.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.42. ALLETE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.22 and a 52 week high of $75.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.40 and its 200 day moving average is $58.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.43.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. ALLETE had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 7.29%. As a group, analysts forecast that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. This is a positive change from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.68%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim cut shares of ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of ALLETE from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of ALLETE from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. ALLETE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.67.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

