Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 298,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,429 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.12% of Proto Labs worth $45,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Proto Labs by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 58,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Buckhead Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Proto Labs by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Proto Labs by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Proto Labs by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Proto Labs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $895,000.

Get Proto Labs alerts:

NYSE PRLB opened at $127.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 60.77 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $184.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.75. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.19 and a 52 week high of $286.57.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $105.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.45 million. Proto Labs had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 9.41%. Proto Labs’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Proto Labs news, Director Rainer Gawlick sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,201,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PRLB shares. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Proto Labs from $105.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Proto Labs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Proto Labs from $165.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.25.

Proto Labs Company Profile

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

Read More: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Proto Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proto Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.